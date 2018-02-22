Donald Trump Raises Concerns About Violent Video Games, Movies Following School Shooting

President Donald Trump suggested that Americans should have a conversation about taking action to prevent children from viewing violent video games and movies.

“[A] lot of bad things are happening to young kids and young minds, and their minds are being fooled,” Trump said, citing “violence” in video games that were “shaping young people’s thoughts.”

Trump met with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and members of the law enforcement community to talk about what is needed to stop school shootings.

The president also pointed out violent movies, suggesting a special rating system to highlight the level of violence and killing.

“The fact is that you are having movies come out that are so violent, with the killing and everything else, that maybe that is another thing that we are going to have to discuss,” he said, pointing out that “a lot of people” were concerned about the level of violence in movies.

The president said that the country had to “take a look at” the issue of kids viewing violent content and should “talk about it,” but he did not name any specific legislation.