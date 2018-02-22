‘Dreamers’ are dreaming of a nationwide amnesty for all 12 million illegals, according to a co-founder of the United We Dream advocacy group, which claims to represent illegals who were brought into the United States as children by their parents.

The United We Dream group is “advocating for Congress to really get to a breakthrough on this issue and provide a solution that will protect people like my brother and millions like him,” Cristina Jimenez, a co-founder of the group, told NPR.

She is also on record calling for immigrants to create a “revolutionary transformation.”

Its about "revolutionary transformation" Thank you for these words Dr. Angela Davis ✊ — Cristina Jimenez (@CrisAlexJimenez) February 21, 2018

The lobbying for a national amnesty contradicts the media’s portrayal of the group as trying to win a smaller amnesty for the 680,000 ‘DACA’ recipients or even the larger population of roughly 3.25 million ‘dreamers.”

National Public Radio interviewed Jimenez about the March 5 date, after which roughly 1,000 DACA recipients lose their work-permit each day. DACA. But because of partway successful lawsuits against President Donald Trump’s action, the March 5 deadline will likely come and go without any impact on the ongoing issuing of DACA benefits, including work permits and protection from deportation.

NPR “Morning Edition,” David Greene asked Jimenez on Monday about her family. “You know, my brother, Jonathan, came with our family in 1998 and grew up in New York City,” Jimenez responded. “And my parents are undocumented, and he’s protected by DACA.”

“On September 5, when President Trump decided to terminate the program, he put my brother’s life and thousands of young people like him at the risk of deportation,” Jimenez said. “So the anxiety and the fear that my brother and others live with is very real.”

“We know that the vulnerability to deportation in this moment is very real in our community,” Jimenez said.

“This is why we had been advocating for Congress to really get to a breakthrough on this issue and provide a solution that will protect people like my brother and millions like him,” Jimenez said. “And, unfortunately, what we have seen is a game with the lives of young people when President Trump, who terminated the program himself and also committed to working on a solution, has now killed almost every bipartisan proposal that has come forward.”

As Breitbart News has reported, however, while Jimenez and other illegal alien youth are the faces of UWD, the organization is supported by numerous left-wing groups:

The United We Dream group is run by Lousie Weissman, a veteran left-wing political activist who has been a manager for the SEIU union and the National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty law firm. The SEIU and the National Immigration Law Center jointly created UWD in 2008. At an emotional rally in November 2012, the picked leaders of the group persuaded the membership of young illegals to subordinated their interest in a narrow amnesty to demand a broader amnesty for most illegals in the United States, said a sympathetic 2012 report by the New York Times:

So far, a divided Congress has not been able to pass any immigration reform legislation despite numerous proposals, including a framework proposed by Trump that would have given 1.8 million illegal aliens amnesty and an eventual pathway to citizenship but would end chain migration and the visa lottery system.

UWD rejected Trump’s 2018 plan outright, as Breitbart News reported, calling it a “white supremacist ransom note.”

“Let’s call this proposal for what it is: a white supremacist ransom note,” Greisa Martinez Rosas, advocacy director for UWD, said in a statement on Twitter. “Trump and Stephen Miller killed DACA and created the crisis that immigrant youth are facing.”

“They have taken immigrant youth hostage, pitting us against our own parents, black immigrants and our communities in exchange for our dignity,” Martinez Rosas said.

“To Miller and Trump’s white supremacist proposal, immigrant youth say: No.”

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter