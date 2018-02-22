WATCH: CPAC Day One LIVE

The 45th annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) — America’s largest gathering of conservative politicians, activists, and media figures — kicks off its main stage program Thursday, February 22.

Highlights Thursday will include Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and French Populist-Nationalist politician Marion Maréchal-Le Pen. Follow all the action live here or on Breitbart News’ Facebook page.

Here’s the CPAC schedule for Thursday:

