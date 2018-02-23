MetLife, Symantec Sever All Ties with NRA

Hundreds of students from the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia staged walkouts and gathered in front of the Capitol in support of gun control
by AWR Hawkins

MetLife and Symantec cyber-security announced Friday they are ending discount programs with the NRA and NRA members.

MetLife announced the change with a simple tweet:

Symantec, a Fortune 500 cyber-security company, made its announcement with a simple tweet as well:

The Washington Post reports that Symantec “had been offering discounts on Norton anti-virus and malware protection, cutting prices on its premium package from $110 to $48 for NRA members.”

The announcements by MetLife and Symantec mean four companies have cut ties with the NRA this week. On Thursday, First National Bank of Omaha and Enterprise Rent-A-Car cut ties with the NRA as well. The First National Bank of Omaha announced that it would no longer offer NRA Visa Cards and Enterprise Rent-A-Car announced it would no longer offer discounts to NRA members.

These corporate moves come after the launch of a PR campaign designed to pressure companies into severing relationships with the NRA and its 5 million members. Think Progress suggests there are “at least 22 corporations that the NRA says offer incentives to NRA members.”

Ed Krassenstein tweeted a specific list of companies he wanted people to pressure:

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News


