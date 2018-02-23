MetLife, Symantec Sever All Ties with NRA

MetLife and Symantec cyber-security announced Friday they are ending discount programs with the NRA and NRA members.

MetLife announced the change with a simple tweet:

We value all our customers but have decided to end our discount program with the NRA. — MetLife (@MetLife) February 23, 2018

Symantec, a Fortune 500 cyber-security company, made its announcement with a simple tweet as well:

Symantec has stopped its discount program with the National Rifle Association. — Symantec (@symantec) February 23, 2018

The Washington Post reports that Symantec “had been offering discounts on Norton anti-virus and malware protection, cutting prices on its premium package from $110 to $48 for NRA members.”

The announcements by MetLife and Symantec mean four companies have cut ties with the NRA this week. On Thursday, First National Bank of Omaha and Enterprise Rent-A-Car cut ties with the NRA as well. The First National Bank of Omaha announced that it would no longer offer NRA Visa Cards and Enterprise Rent-A-Car announced it would no longer offer discounts to NRA members.

These corporate moves come after the launch of a PR campaign designed to pressure companies into severing relationships with the NRA and its 5 million members. Think Progress suggests there are “at least 22 corporations that the NRA says offer incentives to NRA members.”

Ed Krassenstein tweeted a specific list of companies he wanted people to pressure:

