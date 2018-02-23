CPAC Panelist Booed: ‘Mexicans Coming Across Border’ Are ‘Conservatives’

A liberal panelist at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday was booed down after claiming that “Mexicans who are coming across this border” are politically aligned with conservatives.

During the panel “The Trump Effect on American Politics,” left-wing radio host Rick Ungar attempted to justify illegal immigration, a weak U.S.-Mexico border, and amnesty for illegal aliens by saying Mexican illegal aliens held conservative viewpoints.

Ungar said:

Everybody always say Democrats want to do [amnesty] because we see millions of new voters coming to the Democratic Party, and I’ve got to tell you something, as somebody who lived in Mexico for seven years of my life, Mexicans who are coming across this border have so much more in common with conservatives that it’s not even a close call. They do. They do. [Emphasis added]

The CPAC panelist was quickly booed down by conservatives in the audience, who eventually started chanting “Build that wall!” the famous phrase often chanted at President Trump’s campaign rallies.

For the last few years, CPAC organizers have shunned pro-American immigration reformers from the conservative conference, despite polls showing that Republican voters see reducing illegal and legal immigration levels as the second biggest priority for the nation.

Instead, CPAC’s 2018 immigration panel included four men, three of which have ties and funding connections to the pro-mass immigration billionaires, the Koch brothers.

The immigration panelists include:

David Bier, Cato Institute

Rep. Michael Burgess (TX-26)

Ralph Z. Hallow, Washington Times

Scott Walter, Capital Research Center

As Breitbart News has extensively reported, the Koch brothers have committed to opposing Trump’s popular “America First” immigration initiative, which includes reducing legal and illegal immigration levels to raise the wages and quality of life for America’s working and middle class.

Ungar’s assertion that the massive waves of legal and illegal immigration over the past three to four decades, primarily from Central America, is turning out new Republican and conservative voters runs contrary to research by University of Maryland, College Park researcher James Gimpel.

In 2014, Gimpel’s research concluded with three major findings:

Immigrants, particularly Hispanics and Asians, have policy preferences when it comes to the size and scope of government that are more closely aligned with progressives than with conservatives. As a result, survey data show a two-to-one party identification with Democrats over Republicans.

By increasing income inequality and adding to the low-income population (e.g. immigrants and their minor children account for one-fourth of those in poverty and one-third of the uninsured) immigration likely makes all voters more supportive of redistributive policies championed by Democrats to support disadvantaged populations.

There is evidence that immigration may cause more Republican-oriented voters to move away from areas of high immigrant settlement leaving behind a more lopsided Democrat majority.

Democrats like former San Antonio, Texas mayor Julian Castro admit that mass immigration to the U.S. will result in Democrat dominance for generations in swing states.

As Breitbart News reported, should current legal immigration levels remain the same for the next 20 years — wherein the U.S. admits more than one million legal immigrants a year — there will be about 15 million new foreign-born voters added to the U.S. electorate, more than enough to swing elections in favor for one political party over the other.

Every year, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 foreign nationals, with the vast majority deriving from the process known as “chain migration,” whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. In 2016, the legal and illegal immigrant population reached a record high 44 million. By 2023, the Center for Immigration Studies estimates that the legal and illegal immigrant population of the U.S. will make up nearly 15 percent of the entire U.S. population.