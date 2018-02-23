Trump at CPAC: Democrats ‘Will Take Away Your Second Amendment’

President Trump warned CPAC attendees on Friday that Democrats will take away tax cuts and the Second Amendment if given control of Congress.

He said, “They will take away those massive tax cuts and they will take away your Second Amendment.”

President Trump polls CPAC crowd on if they'd prefer the Second Amendment or tax cuts. https://t.co/n7TqA3VDnW pic.twitter.com/SF6cX41la5 — ABC News (@ABC) February 23, 2018

After mentioning tax cuts and the Second Amendment, Trump asked the crowd which was most important to them. By applause they indicated the Second Amendment and he smiled, acknowledged their preference, and said, “We’re going to say you want the Second Amendment the most.”

Trump’s CPAC speech comes amid his push to arm “20 percent” of public school teachers as a way to make schools safer. He introduced the plan on Wednesday then reiterated it on Thursday, noting that first responders are “5 to 8 minutes away,” but teachers can shoot sickos “immediately.”