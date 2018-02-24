CPAC Attendees to Panelists Discussing Immigration: ‘Build the Wall!’

The thousands in the audience at the American Conservative Union’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on the outskirts of Washington, DC, did not hesitate to get involved in a panel discussion on Friday entitled “The Trump Effect on American Politics,” where most of the conversation focused on immigration.

The Washington Times’s Charlie Hurt, who sat on the panel, said politicians like doing the “easy stuff,” while President Donald Trump is determined to keep his campaign promises.

“Politicians love doing the easy stuff,” Hurt said. “Just giving the free stuff away — giving away amnesty.”

“But then, actually tackling the tough problem of preventing illegal immigration from happening again — they won’t touch that,” Hurt said. “It’s too hard. And so the bargaining chip is to say, ‘No, No.’”

“And this is what is so brilliant about the wall and the campaign on the wall. It’s like Donald Trump had a rolled-up newspaper, and the dog had messed on the carpet, and he was rubbing Congress’s snout in the mess and hitting them with the magazine that was the wall … and all these politicians — Democrats and Republicans — were saying, ‘You don’t really mean a wall, do you? Obviously not,’” Hurt said.

“And he’s like, ‘No, I mean a wall.’”

“And they said, ‘No, you mean a virtual wall.’”

“And he said, ‘No, I mean a wall.’”

Panelist Rick Ungar, a liberal talk show host, tried to bring up eminent domain as an issue that would make building a wall difficult or even impossible.

That’s when the crowd interrupted with a chant: “Build the wall! Build the wall! Build the wall!”

Ungar was not able to continue his eminent domain rant uninterrupted.

