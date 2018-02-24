Nunes on Democrat Memo Drop: It Proves Dems, Hillary Campaign Colluded with Russians

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) spoke about the release on Saturday of the Democrats’ memo, saying that it confirms what the previously released GOP memo said.

The memo supported the assertion that if any collusion took place with the Russians during the 2016 presidential election, it was with the Democratic Party and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Breitbart News asked Nunes about the release of the memo on the same day he attended the American Conservative Union’s Conservative Political Action Conference outside of Washington, DC, where he received the Defender of Freedom award.

Nunes said he welcomed the release of the Democrat’s memo.

“The reason we wanted it out is because it confirms exactly what we’ve said the whole time — that the FBI used dirt paid for by the Hillary campaign and the Democrat national party and didn’t disclose it to the court,” Nunes said. “In fact, they went out of their way not to disclose it to the court.”

“This is why we wanted it out, and it’s amazing that the Democrats would actually take part in trying to cover this up,” Nunes said. “It’s about a coverup.”

“Not only that, but they’re making excuses as if it was okay to use that information to get a warrant on an American citizen,” Nunes said. “It’s flabbergasting.”

Nunes also said that Congress can do only so much once the facts are out, and that it is up to the executive branch to take enforcement actions.

Breitbart News asked Nunes whether or not anything in what’s been made public points to collusion with the Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“We’ve only seen collusion between the Democratic Party, the Hillary campaign, and the Russians,” Nunes said.

“We have no evidence of the Trump campaign colluded with Russia,” he added.

Nunes expressed determination to see this investigation through.

“The American people and all of Congress deserve to know the truth,” Nunes said.