Over a Dozen Companies Cave in Face of Anti-NRA Campaign

More than a dozen companies caved this week in response to the anti-NRA campaign that was launched in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School attack.

On February 24, Breitbart News reported the names of seven companies:

First National Bank of Omaha

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Symantec

Metlife

Delta Airlines

United

Best Western

First National Bank of Omaha announced it will not longer offer an NRA Visa Card, and the other six companies announced an end to discounts for NRA members. CNN Money reports that United’s NRA related discount consisted of a lower fare for those flying to the NRA annual meeting. The lower fare for NRA travelers is no more.

Newsweek reports that these companies have cut ties with the NRA as well:

Alamo Rent a Car

Avis

Allied Van Lines

Budget

Chubb Insurance

Hertz

North American Van Lines

Paramount Rx

SimpliSafe

TrueCar

Some of the companies listed by Newsweek are part of larger companies that decided to cut ties with the NRA. For example, Alamo Rent-a-Car is an Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand, so its ties with the NRA were severed along with those of Enterprise.

Chubb Insurance’s decision to end its relationship with the NRA is significant because Chubb was the company underwriting the NRA’s Carry Guard insurance for concealed carriers. However, it is important to note a Reuters report that Chubb made its decision to split with the NRA approximately three months ago.

