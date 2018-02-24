Police Called to School Because ‘Math Symbol Looked like a Gun’

Police were called to Louisiana’s Oberlin High School on February 20 after a student suggested that a “math symbol looked like a gun.”

The incident occurred approximately one week after 17 people were shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The Sacramento Bee reported that the symbol was widely discussed and one student’s comments that the square root symbol “looked like a gun” fueled speculation of a “terroristic threat.”

KATC TV3 tweeted:

Is this what things have come to?? 😔 — Scott J. (@cajunsj) February 22, 2018

Police went to the student’s home and searched it but found “no guns or any evidence that he had any access to guns.” Moreover, the Bee indicated they found “no evidence the student had any intent to commit harm.”

The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office observed, “The student used extremely poor judgment in making the comment, but in light of the actual circumstances, there was clearly no evidence to support criminal charges.”

