Seven Companies That Caved to Anti-NRA Pressure

Seven companies caved to anti-NRA pressure this week and cut ties with the organization, ending discounts for the NRA’s five million members.

First National Bank of Omaha, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Symantec, Metlife, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, and Best Western severed ties following the launch of a PR campaign which made the NRA its focal point following the February 14 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Ironically, the PR campaign targeted the NRA even though the NRA is one of the few entities talking specifics about school safety and promoting grants to economically challenged schools to be sure they get the same quality of safety that wealthier schools enjoy.

On February 22, First National Bank of Omaha tweeted it was ending its partnership with the NRA:

Customer feedback has caused us to review our relationship with the NRA. As a result, First National Bank of Omaha will not renew its contract with the National Rifle Association to issue the NRA Visa Card. — First National Bank (@FNBOmaha) February 22, 2018

On that same day, Enterprise Rent-A-Car announced it would discontinue offering discounts to NRA members:

Thank you for contacting us! All three of our brands have ended the discount for NRA members. This change will be effective March 26. Thank you again for reaching out. Kind regards, Michael — EnterpriseRentACar (@enterprisecares) February 23, 2018

The next day, February 23, Symantec, a cyber-security company, and Metlife both announced they were terminating their relationship with the NRA.

On February 24 ABC News reported that Delta Airlines, United, and Best Western were breaking with the NRA, too.

This push to drive a wedge between businesses and the NRA began with a Think Progress report suggesting there are “at least 22 corporations that the NRA says offer incentives to NRA members.” That report was followed by an Ed Krassentein tweet listing the Twitter handles of many of the companies and urging anti-Second Amendment activists to put pressure on them and “demand change.”

