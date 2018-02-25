Barack Obama Heading South to Follow Hillary Clinton on Speaking Tour

Former President Barack Obama is heading Down Under and will visit Australia next month as part of a trip that will also see him speak in New Zealand.

The New Zealand United States Council announced on Sunday it would host Mr. Obama at speaking events in Auckland and Sydney on March 22 and March 23 respectively.

“President Obama’s presidency had an extraordinary impact on the world and during his service both Australia’s and New Zealand’s deep relationships with the United States were strengthened politically, culturally, in trade and investment, innovation and security,” council chairman Leon Grice said in a statement.

Tremendously excited to have confirmed President Obama’s first NZ visit for @NZUSCouncil. Support of @AirNZMedia , @WestpacNZ and MasterCard crucial. — Leon Grice (@leongrice) February 25, 2018

The announcement of the trip comes just days after Australia and New Zealand were confirmed as the next destinations for Hillary Clinton’s What Happened book tour.

As Breitbart News reported, the former First Lady and U.S. Secretary of State, 70, will head south in May as part of a tour recounting her failed 2016 election campaign. At the same time she will be promoting her written account in the memoire What Happened.

News Corp Australia reports the Sydney event will be held at the Art Gallery of NSW.