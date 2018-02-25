Florida Gun Show Witnesses Record Attendance amid Dem Gun Control Push

The Florida Gun Show witnessed record attendance Saturday at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

The record attendance comes as Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Bill Nelson (D-FL) push more gun control for gun shows. Other Democrats, like Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL), are pushing an “assault weapons” ban, a bump stock ban, and universal background checks, among other controls.

The public response to the gun control push was a record turnout at the Florida Gun Show.

WTSP reports “almost 7,000” people attended the show Saturday, and they expected even more people to attend on Sunday.

Gun show manager George Fernandez said he has never seen crowds so big. And he quickly admitted, “Some of the people attending are afraid that future legislation will impact their gun ownership rights.”

WTSP reporter Shannon Valladolid tweeted video from the gun show:

FLORIDA GUN SHOW I Organizers say they saw record numbers yesterday with close to 7k people showing up and they expect more today! They also tell me they do not support a ban on assault rifles but more laws for mental health. @10NewsWTSP pic.twitter.com/95YGMKGl3E — Shannon Valladolid (@ShannonMarieTV) February 25, 2018

