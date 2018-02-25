Florida Gun Show Witnesses Record Attendance amid Dem Gun Control Push

Gun enthusiasts attend the South Florida Gun Show at Dade County Youth Fairgrounds in Miami, Florida, on February 17, 2018.
MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP/Getty Images

by AWR Hawkins25 Feb 2018

The Florida Gun Show witnessed record attendance Saturday at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

The record attendance comes as Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Bill Nelson (D-FL) push more gun control for gun shows. Other Democrats, like Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL), are pushing an “assault weapons” ban, a bump stock ban, and universal background checks, among other controls.

The public response to the gun control push was a record turnout at the Florida Gun Show.

WTSP reports “almost 7,000” people attended the show Saturday, and they expected even more people to attend on Sunday.

Gun show manager George Fernandez said he has never seen crowds so big. And he quickly admitted, “Some of the people attending are afraid that future legislation will impact their gun ownership rights.”

WTSP reporter Shannon Valladolid tweeted video from the gun show:

