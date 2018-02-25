Students at an Iowa elementary school surprised a World War II veteran with gifts Friday after he lost his home in a fire last month.

WATCH: Iowa Elementary School Gives Back to World War II Veteran

Max Wilson, 95, lost all of his possessions in a fire that destroyed his home last month, WPMT reported.

“I opened the garage door and the combustion almost knocked me down,” Wilson told KWQC.

But Wilson’s day got just a little bit brighter after students and faculty from Mark Twain Elementary School in Bettendorf showered him with several gifts at a school assembly.

Students and faculty raised more than $2,200 for the 95-year-old veteran, gave him a U.S. Army blanket, and a brand new American flag folded in a case.

Jacob, a student at the elementary school, was also recognized at the assembly for notifying his parents after seeing Wilson’s home go up in flames. Jacob received a medal of honor and a police department award.

“There are a few words I could use that would cover that and it’s unbelievable,” Wilson said, adding that he appreciated how the school got involved.