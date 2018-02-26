Amazon, Apple, YouTube Urged to Cut Ties with NRATV

DirectTV, AT&T, Google, and Roku are also being pressured to make the break.

According to Huff Post, Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts released a statement saying, “NRATV is home to the NRA’s most dangerous and violence-inciting propaganda. It’s time for tech leaders to acknowledge their role in helping the NRA spread this dangerous content and cut it out.”

She added, “We demand that Apple, Amazon, AT&T’s DIRECTV, Google and Roku all dump NRATV once and for all.”

Brad Chase is friends with the father of a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor. Chase launched a Change.org petition urging Amazon to end its relationship with NRATV. He said, “The NRA has long ignored its role in promoting gun violence and betrayed the names of good and responsible gun owners. It’s time to hold them, and their partners, accountable … a company like Amazon should not be spreading their message.”

Chase presents hims as a supporter of the First Amendment but believes “companies like Amazon [give the NRA] an unchecked conduit into American homes.”

The effort to pressure force a wedge between tech companies and NRATV comes after more than a dozen companies severed relationships with the NRA, ending discounts for the NRA’s more than 5 million members.

