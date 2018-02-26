Dana Loesch: ‘NRA Does Not Support Any Ban’

During the February 25 airing of This Week with George Stephanopoulos, the NRA’s Dana Loesch stressed “the NRA doesn’t back any ban.”

This came as Stephanopoulos tried to find a way to describe the NRA as endorsing a certain level of gun control.

Business Insider reported that he brought up President Trump’s push to raise the minimum age of long purchases from 18 to 21, and noted that the NRA had spoken against the move. Loesch responded, “That’s what the NRA came out and said, that’s correct.”

He also pressed Loesch on legislative and executive efforts to ban bump stocks and Loesch said, “The NRA doesn’t back any ban.” She explained that the NRA asked the ATF to re-examine its position on bump stocks, but remained steadfast against a legislative ban or executive action.

Loesch presented the NRA a group that is being maligned out of political expediency while the Broward County Sheriff’s Office is given a pass on their alleged failure to prevent, or at least cut short, the February 14 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School attack. Moreover, Loesch explained that the knee-jerk reaction of the left is always more gun control, even in situations where killers complied with gun control to acquire their weapons. And she warned that the current push to ban AR-15s is really the beginnings of a push to ban all semiautomatic rifles.

Ironically, Sen. Bill Nelson’s (D-FL) “assault weapons” ban targets the AR-15 plus “over 200 rifles.” The targeting of “over 200 rifles” appears to make Loesch’s point.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.