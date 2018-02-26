FEDEX Stands with NRA and ‘Constitutional Right of Citizens to Own Firearms’

FedEx released a statement Monday explaining that the company will maintain its relationship with the NRA and that it supports the “constitutional right of citizens to own firearms.”

The statement comes as more than a dozen other companies caved under the weight of an anti-NRA campaign launched after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Action News 5 published the FedEx statement, which said in part:

FedEx is a common carrier under Federal law and therefore does not and will not deny service or discriminate against any legal entity regardless of their policy positions or political views. The NRA is one of hundreds of organizations in our alliances/association Marketing program whose members receive discounted rates for FedEx shipping. FedEx has never set or changed rates for any of our millions of customers around the world in response to their politics, beliefs or positions on issues.

The statement was used to explain that FedEx does not believe civilians ought to be able to own “assault weapons,” but apart from that caveat made clear that the company has no intention of severing relations with the NRA. Moreover, the company affirmed that it “strongly [supports] the constitutional right of U.S. citizens to own firearms.”

