Georgia Lt. Gov Vows No Tax Break for Delta if Airline Continues Political Boycott of NRA

Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle (R) responded to Delta’s decision to sever ties with NRA by announcing he will work to ensure the airline gets no tax breaks unless their political boycott ends.

On February 24, Breitbart News reported that over a dozen companies had cut ties with NRA in the wake of an anti-Second Amendment campaign targeting companies that gave discounts and other perks to NRA members. Delta Airlines was one of the companies that announced they were ending their relationship with the NRA:

Delta is reaching out to the NRA to let them know we will be ending their contract for discounted rates through our group travel program. We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from their website. — Delta (@Delta) February 24, 2018

On February 26, Lt. Gov. Cagle responded by making clear there would be no tax cuts for Delta until they ended their political boycott of the NRA:

I will kill any tax legislation that benefits @Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with @NRA. Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back. — Casey Cagle (@CaseyCagle) February 26, 2018

Cagle’s message to Delta came two days after he made clear that “discriminating against law-abiding gun owners will not solve the problem” we face in attacks like the one on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Cagle tweeted:

I’m a lifetime member of the NRA and a strong supporter of law abiding citizens’ Second Amendment rights. Like all Americans, I’m horrified by the mass shootings we’ve witnessed. If corporate America wants to make a positive difference on gun violence, it should donate a portion of its profits to mental health treatments and school safety initiatives. They should put their money where their mouth is instead of engaging in viewpoint discrimination against conservatives and law-abiding gun owners.

United Airlines, Budget, Alamo Rent a Car, First National Bank of Omaha, Hertz, Metlife, and Best Western are among the other companies that caved to the anti-Second Amendment PR campaign as well.

