Report: In Private, Trump Favors Policy of Executing Major Drug Traffickers

President Trump favors a policy that executes major drug dealers to deter the trafficking of drugs across the United States, according to an exclusive report.

Axios’ Jonathan Swan reports that, in private, Trump talks frequently about his support for the drug trafficking policies of Singapore and the Phillippines, where high-profile drug dealers are executed.

Swan spoke to an anonymous senior official in the Trump White House, who said: “He often jokes about killing drug dealers … He’ll say, ‘You know the Chinese and Filipinos don’t have a drug problem. They just kill them.'”

Additionally, five sources in the Trump administration have told Swan that the populist president sees drug dealers of the Mexican drug cartels “as bad as serial killers and should all get the death penalty,” Swan reports.

Singapore has some of the harshest sentencing laws in the world when it comes to drug offenses, giving drug dealers an automatic death sentence.

In the Phillippines, President Rodrigo Duterte has garnered support for his crackdown on drug traffickers, as Breitbart News reported, where criminals convicted of drug crimes are executed.

“When you kill criminals, that is not a crime against humanity. The criminals have no humanity. God damn it,” Duterte has previously stated. “There will be many more killings. They are really fighting.”

The opioid crisis continues to be a growing issue for America’s working and middle class. As Breitbart News reported, the average American’s life expectancy dropped between 2015 and 2016 as the epidemic of U.S. citizens overdosing on opioids hit a record high of more than 63,000 deaths in 2016.

American men were the cause of the drop, as women’s life expectancy remained steady at 81.1 years. For men, however, life expectancy dropped 0.2 years, down from 76.3 years in 2015 to now 76.1 years in 2016.

The CDC report also revealed that among American deaths caused by “unintentional injuries” — which include drug overdoses — the death rate increased 9.7 percent in 2016.