Teenager David Hogg Asking Followers to Boycott Amazon, FedEx Over Ties with NRA

by Kristina Wong26 Feb 20180

Student David Hogg, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is calling on his newfound Twitter fan base to boycott Amazon and other companies over their ties to the NRA.

On Monday morning, he directed them to boycott Amazon, tweeting: “So how else should we pressure @FedEx to end their relationship with the NRA? Same question for Amazon also I’ve been trying to cancel my prime membership along with everyone else that doesn’t want to support @NRATV how should we go about that? @amazon.”

He later followed up with a tweet saying, “I say we keep pressuring @amazon until they fully end their relationship with the NRA.”

Hogg and other activists are calling for Amazon and other streaming services to cut ties with the National Rifle Association’s television channel.

Several of his followers tweeted back that they had contacted Amazon threatening to stop buying goods through them, or canceled their Amazon Prime membership.

Amazon has not officially responded to Hogg’s calls, but several of his followers said that Amazon had caved to public pressure, and were planning to cancel its offering of NRA TV.

Hogg also called for his followers to boycott FedEx, since the shipping company offers NRA members up to a 26 percent discount on its services.

Some of his other adult followers drew the line, however, saying that opposing NRA TV goes against free speech:

Another responder noted that Amazon also owns the Washington Post:

Last week, several companies including Avis, Hertz, Delta, United, and MetLife caved to public pressure and cut ties with the NRA.

Breitbart News reached out to Amazon for comment, and is awaiting a response.


