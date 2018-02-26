Student David Hogg, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is calling on his newfound Twitter fan base to boycott Amazon and other companies over their ties to the NRA.

On Monday morning, he directed them to boycott Amazon, tweeting: “So how else should we pressure @FedEx to end their relationship with the NRA? Same question for Amazon also I’ve been trying to cancel my prime membership along with everyone else that doesn’t want to support @NRATV how should we go about that? @amazon.”

He later followed up with a tweet saying, “I say we keep pressuring @amazon until they fully end their relationship with the NRA.”

Hogg and other activists are calling for Amazon and other streaming services to cut ties with the National Rifle Association’s television channel.

Several of his followers tweeted back that they had contacted Amazon threatening to stop buying goods through them, or canceled their Amazon Prime membership.

Hey @amazon. I've cancelled all of my subscriptions with you. I'll be back when you stop providing a platform for #NRAtv#NEVERAGAIN pic.twitter.com/yg5DiQN58w — Alice Smith (@earthy_alice) February 26, 2018

Amazon has not officially responded to Hogg’s calls, but several of his followers said that Amazon had caved to public pressure, and were planning to cancel its offering of NRA TV.

Are we cancelling? I thought they were cutting ties with @NRA in the next couple days. — Tori Coffman (@ToriCoffman) February 26, 2018

The phone reps are telling people that they think he is canceling NRA today wait and see — carol cadoo (@CadooCarol) February 26, 2018

Hogg also called for his followers to boycott FedEx, since the shipping company offers NRA members up to a 26 percent discount on its services.

No matter who you are or what organization are I'd be a huge help if you changed your shipping service over to @USPS or @DHLUS or @UPS in support of us. In fact tweet out at companies that use only use @FedEx and demand action! Let's get this done! #boycottfedex — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 26, 2018

Some of his other adult followers drew the line, however, saying that opposing NRA TV goes against free speech:

I'm 100% with you on #BoycottTheNRA and have done all I know how to do. I can't support the effort against NRAtv. That gets into free speech, and I will always support free speech just as I always oppose book-banning. — Michael Grant (@MichaelGrantBks) February 26, 2018

Another responder noted that Amazon also owns the Washington Post:

Send a message to @JeffBezos and ask him? He owns the Washington Post and Whole Foods. Freedom of speech issue? — Susanne Gerson (@SusanneGerson) February 26, 2018

Last week, several companies including Avis, Hertz, Delta, United, and MetLife caved to public pressure and cut ties with the NRA.

Breitbart News reached out to Amazon for comment, and is awaiting a response.