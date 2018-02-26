Watch: Pro-Mass Immigration Koch Brothers New Campaign for Amnesty: DACA Illegal Aliens ‘Are Patriots’

Pro-mass immigration GOP megadonor billionaires, the Koch brothers, released a new ad campaign this week, calling illegal aliens “patriots” of the United States.

In their latest effort to push the Republican-controlled Congress to pass an amnesty for between nearly 800,000 and 3.5 million illegal aliens who are enrolled and eligible for the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, the Koch-backed LIBRE Initiative organization has released two new ads, portraying DACA illegal aliens as defenders of American patriotism.

“We love our country, our way of life, and we sacrifice and fight to defend it,” the ad begins, narrated by the voice of a DACA illegal alien. “We work hard, put food on the table, care for our families, and we pledge allegiance to this flag. We are patriots. We are DREAMers. We believe America’s best days are yet to come. And we want to be a part of it.” [Emphasis added]

The Koch brothers’ DACA amnesty push comes after the billionaire, avid free trade, low-wage-seeking, open borders defenders announced that they would oppose Trump’s popular pro-American immigration agenda that seeks to reduce legal immigration levels by ending “chain migration” to raise the wages and quality of life of America’s working and middle class.

“We cannot support arbitrary cuts to future legal immigration levels,” a spokesman for the Koch-back LIBRE Initiative said in a statement, as Breitbart News reported. “We welcome a debate about whether our current legal immigration policy properly balances family and skills-based migration. But that broad debate should not distract from the immediate goal of providing certainty to Dreamers and enhancing security.”

Chain migration is the process whereby newly naturalized citizens can currently bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. as legal immigrants.

Chain migration has imported about 9.3 million foreign nationals to the U.S. since 2005. In that same time period, a total of 13.06 million foreign nationals have entered the U.S. through the legal immigration system, as every seven out of ten new arrivals come to the country for no other purpose than to reunify with foreign relatives.

This makes chain migration the largest driver of immigration to the U.S. — making up more than 70 percent — with every two new immigrants bringing seven foreign relatives with them.

The Koch brothers and their pro-mass immigration views are deeply out-of-line with the American people, especially the country’s working and middle class who have been hit the hardest by the importation of more than a million low-skilled legal immigrants a year.

For example, as Breitbart News reported, Republican voters — even those who did not vote for Trump’s economic nationalist agenda — said they see reducing legal immigration levels as the second biggest priority, more important than destroying the Islamic State (ISIS), repealing Obamacare, and tax reform.

Poll of Republican Voters: Reducing Immigration More Important than Replacing Obamacare, Destroying ISIShttps://t.co/CD9WsH7zVw — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) February 22, 2018

Every year the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million foreign nationals, with the vast majority deriving from chain migration. In 2016, the legal and illegal immigrant population reached a record high of 44 million. By 2023, the Center for Immigration Studies estimates that the legal and illegal immigrant population of the U.S. will make up nearly 15 percent of the entire U.S. population.

By opposing the end to chain migration, the Koch brothers support the current legal immigration system importing more than a million mostly low-skilled workers who compete directly with the country’s poor and working-class — especially black Americans — for blue-collar American jobs.

A recent poll found that more Americans support zero immigration to the U.S. than do the current inflow of between one to 1.5 million legal and illegal immigrants admitted every year.

The Washington-imposed cheap labor economic model of importing more than one million mostly low-skilled foreign workers has helped keep American working and middle-class wages stagnant for decades while providing cheap services for the upper middle class and wealthy.

Meanwhile, Trump’s economic nationalist model has already resulted in history-making wage growth for American workers in the construction industry, the garment industry, for workers employed at small businesses, and black Americans.

The historic wages have been secured by increased enforcement of immigration across the U.S., where deportations of illegal aliens living in the interior of the country increased nearly 40 percent in Fiscal Year 2017.

The economic nationalist model is expected to result in continuous higher wages for America’s working and middle class for the next two years, Emerson Electric CEO David Farr admitted last week, as Breitbart News reported.

While wages continue rising, a DACA amnesty has the potential to crush the progress made by the Trump administration, where more than three million illegal aliens would be legalized and thus eligible to legally compete against Americans for working and middle-class jobs.