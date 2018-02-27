16 Stupidest Comments About the Parkland Shooting Massacre (So Far)

In the wake of the Parkland school shooting massacre, and in order to deflect away from the only answer to this contagion of school shootings (which of course is hardening school security), our media and the left in general have to manufacture one stupid-hour after another in order to keep the focus on gun-grabbing.

The results of this cynical and desperate crusade have not only exposed these provincial elites as completely opposed to keeping our children safe, but as liars, and morons.

Here are the 16 most dishonest and/or stupidest things we have heard so far…

CNN “expert” Tom Fuentes says we should not arm trained and qualified teachers because most teachers are girls and girls can’t conceal a gun when they dress like girls.

“If you wear a dress, if you wear a skirt, are you going to have to wear a jacket everyday with a belt and a holster, the way a detective on duty would do? Fuentes asked. “It’s not a real practical solution for a variety of reasons.”

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell figured out that it is dumb to arm qualified school personnel because the bullet from an AR-15 travels three times faster than the bullet from a concealed pistol.

Lawrence: A bullet fired from an AR-15 travels 3x faster than one from a handgun. And yet the president and the NRA think giving teachers guns will stop a school shooter https://t.co/heze69kRDU — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 23, 2018

This speed difference gives the killer plenty of time to get off his shot and to move out of the way of the bullet you fired because The Matrix is real, y’all.

These are direct quotes:

“When the shooting started … there was an armed deputy on duty at the school — someone tasked, specifically, with keeping the students inside safe. He was outside when the first shots were fired. And he stayed there for four minutes as the shooter murdered 17 people.”

“There was a good guy with a gun just outside the school when the bad guy with a gun started murdering people. The good guy with the gun wasn’t the solution. He didn’t stop it.”

It is so odd that no one watches CNN.

Never go the full-George Takei:

The NRA sells guns to Americans, then when those guns get used for the purpose for which they were designed, the NRA sells Americans ways to fortify against the effects of those guns. Quite a racket they have going. And their biggest pitchman is sitting in the White House. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 23, 2018

Those of you not old enough to remember when the Weekly Standard was a conservative publication will not be surprised by this, but everyone’s favorite cruise sponsors have now sided with MSNBC on the issue of arming trained and qualified teachers.

Okay, so they are talking about that other Chekhov, but the rationale for leaving people vulnerable and helpless is still equal parts pretentious and anti-science:

States and municipalities may wish to try different policies, but arming so many teachers across the nation would increase the danger, not alleviate it. School shootings are a problem, but the odds of any one school being attacked is still, thankfully, minuscule. Put a gun in the classroom, and it might well become like Chekhov’s gun: Eventually, somebody’s going to use it.

Odd, how in this quest to seek approval from the elite media, the Weekly Standard fails to mention those school districts that already allow concealed carry … and have for years … without incident.

This exchange is pure gold:

Someone claims the debacle that was that CNN anti-gun town hall was scripted:

Student to Bill Nelson: What's it like to have blood on your hands, killer?

Bill Nelson: …

Jake Tapper: Senator you don't have to answer that. That's for @DLoesch.

CNN: We didn't script anything. This is CNN.https://t.co/WSEXX2GVBa — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 22, 2018

Jake Tapper indignantly says no it wasn’t and the transcript proves it!

This is so dishonest. The student said her question was for Dana. That’s why I said that. Read the transcript. And no, nothing is scripted. But people submit questions and we go to them expecting they will ask the questions they submitted, which they’re holding. https://t.co/iCKEtZkurP — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 23, 2018

Okay, so here’s the transcript — which clearly shows that because Dana Loesch was not available, the student chose instead to ask a Democrat an uncomfortable question, which Tapper jumped in to ensure didn’t happen.

Yep, not scripted AT ALL.

Another reminder that Democrats are incapable of shame.

Actual quotes:

“In a tweet Thursday, President Donald Trump described someone who would shoot up a school as a ‘savage sicko.’ And at a White House briefing Thursday, the President again used the term ‘sicko.’”

“Rose said that calling the shooter a ‘sicko’ is ‘insulting’ and ‘mean-minded.’”

“How helpful is calling a black person the n-word? Not only is it disrespectful, it fans racism.”

Vice Media is freaking out over the idea that women might carry guns.

Could this be why?

“[C]ivilians don’t understand [that] in close quarters the first thing you are going to have to experience is the explosive sound of the weapon going off, not yours but the shooters,” the Expert expertsplained.

Where does our media find people willing to sacrifice their integrity on the altar of ideology like this?

You are going to hear the gunshot, regardless. So the noise of the gun has nothing to do with anything. The question is would you rather hear the gun while trembling under a desk waiting to die like an animal, or like a human being on your feet and fighting back?

David Hogg frequently uses the argument that eventually his side will win the gun control debate because those of us who do not want to give up our Second Amendment right will eventually die off, leaving the young and dumb to take over the world.

The only problem with this reasoning is that as people grow older, wiser, and more experienced, they overwhelmingly vote conservative — which means that in 25 years, Hogg’s generation will become conservative.

During her basement-rated CNN morning show, Alisyn Camerota said absolutely nothing when one of her guests described the NRA as “child murderers.”

A few days later, when called her out on that silence, Camerota chanted “I don’t believe you, I don’t believe you. And I don’t believe you.”

13. Ben Stein: Ban Guns Cuz Sylvester Stallone

“I think it’s a damn good idea to ban the AR-15,” Stein said. “An AR-15 is a weapon that’s extremely seductive, it looks like a weapon of war. Makes a person who’s a big nerd be able to go into a gun shop, buy it, come out feeling like he’s Rambo.”

The dumb brother strikes again.

After the cold medicine comparison was debunked, CBS News switched to anti-diarrhea medicine, which is still a lie.

I couldn’t tell if Boehlert was drunk or applying for a job with CNN.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.