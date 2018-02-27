Donald Trump Strikes Deal to Save $1.4 Billion on Air Force One Planes

President Donald Trump struck a deal with Boeing for two new Air Force One planes, according to the White House, that saves the United State government of $1.4 billion.

The agreement is “informal” according to a Fox News report but satisfies Trump’s request to cut the program down to size and save taxpayer money.

After the presidential election, Trump made waves after suggesting that the government “cancel” the order for the new presidential aircraft because of outrageous costs.

Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2016

“Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion,” Trump wrote on Twitter in December of 2016. “Cancel order!”

The new deal cuts the program down to size at $3.9 billion

“Thanks to the president’s negotiations, the contract will save the taxpayers more than $1.4 billion,” Dep. Press Secretary Hogan Gidley told Fox News.