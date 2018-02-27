DRUDGE: Donald Trump Selects Brad Parscale as Campaign Manager for 2020

President Donald Trump has selected Brad Parscale as his campaign manager for 2020, according to an exclusive headline on the Drudge Report.

White House officials confirmed to Breitbart News that Trump was running for re-election but referred additional questions to the campaign.

Parscale served as the no-drama digital media director for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, scoring one of the biggest political upsets in modern history with his digital Facebook-central political strategy.

He turned down a job at the White House in favor of working his digital and advertising consulting, avoiding the early drama of the Trump administration.

“When Donald Trump asked me to work on the campaign I also knew I had a great piece of product that would resonate with Americans,” he said afterward. “You want a great product, you want things that resonate with people and make them dance.”

Trump selection of Parscale demonstrates his commitment to continuing a digital-first campaign in 2020. It also suggests that the president will take a greater role in political and campaign messaging, while Parscale will be in charge of amplifying that message.

“Brad was essential in bringing a disciplined technology and data-driven approach to how the 2016 campaign was run,” Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner said in a statement, promising a “best-in-class campaign.” Kushner is currently the Senior Advisor and Assistant to the President.

“I understood early that Facebook was how Donald Trump was going to win,” Parscale told CBS 60 Minutes in an October 2017 interview. “Twitter is how he talked to the people. Facebook was going to be how he won.”

Parscale has voiced his opinions about digital campaigns and advertising on Twitter, especially disputing the suggestion that the Russians swayed the election for Trump with digital advertising projects.

“He has our family’s complete trust and is the perfect person to be at the helm of the campaign,” Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump said in a statement.

Parscale worked well with the family, adamantly disputing the Michael Wolff depiction of the Trump campaign in the book Fire and Fury.