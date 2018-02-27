Florida Lawmakers Reject ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban

Florida’s House Appropriations Committee voted Tuesday against adding an “assault weapons” ban to legislation currently being considered.

Every Republican except State Rep. Bill Hager (R-89) voted against the ban.

In #Florida the House Appropriations Committee voted Tuesday against adopting the assault weapons ban as an amendment to a gun bill moving through the Legislature. #DefendtheSecond https://t.co/FJbN4ybC3p — NRA (@NRA) February 27, 2018

The Herald-Tribune reports that committee’s action represents the second time in as many weeks that Florida House members have rejected an “assault weapons” ban. A ban was rejected by the full House last week.

Other gun controls that are still making their way through the Florida House include increasing the minimum purchase age for long guns to 21-years and requiring a three day waiting period on long gun purchases.

On February 23 Breitbart News reported that Gov. Rick Scott (R) supports increasing the minimum purchase age and implementing a waiting period. He is also pushing gun confiscation laws, similar to those in California, and other gun controls.

