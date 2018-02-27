Rep. Carolyn Maloney: Congress Must Ban ‘Massacre Machine Gun Magazines’

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) urged her colleagues to ban “massacre machine gun magazines” Tuesday in the wake of the February 14 Florida school shooting.

The immediate problem with her position is that Nikolas Cruz did not use a machine gun to attack the school, he simply used a common semiautomatic rifle.

Business Insider‘s Joe Perticone tweeted:

Rep. Carolyn Maloney just said we need to ban “machine gun magazines.” — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) February 27, 2018

The Media Research Center published Maloney’s full quote, saying, “We really need to act in a number of ways. We need to pass an assault weapons ban. We need to ban the massacre machine gun magazines, and we need comprehensive background checks.”

When Democrats push for “comprehensive background checks,” they are talking about universal background checks. Such checks outlaw private gun sales by requiring every sale–public or private–to be conducted via an FBI background check. The problem with this push is that the Florida gunman passed a background check to acquire the rifle he used in the attack.

