Report: John Kelly ‘Increasingly Frustrated’ with Ivanka Trump, Believes She’s ‘Playing Government’

In a CNN report based on anonymous sources out of the Trump White House, insiders allege that Kelly is not a fan of Ivanka’s role in the administration, where she acts as first daughter and also a senior adviser to the president.

CNN reports:

Meanwhile, Kelly has grown increasingly frustrated with Ivanka Trump since he entered the West Wing last July, people familiar with the situation say. He often feels that she tries to have it both ways, acting as a senior adviser to the president when it suits her and then as his daughter when it doesn’t. Kelly has remarked privately that Ivanka is just “playing government,” one source said, and has largely brushed aside her agenda, once disregarding her child tax credit as “a pet project.” [Emphasis added]

Another source familiar with the President’s thinking says Ivanka’s influence on his decision making has been exaggerated. He generally doesn’t heed her advice when it comes to serious policy debates, as he didn’t when he made the decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord. But she is looked at in the West Wing as one of few people who can soothe the President when he is indignant or angry. [Emphasis added]

Some staffers have used Ivanka’s clout as daughter and adviser to their advantage. She was sent on the road last fall — often to suburban areas — to sell her father’s tax reform plan. Trump praised her work on the tax issue during a news conference on Friday.