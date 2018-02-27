‘WITCH HUNT!’ Donald Trump Back to Blasting the Russia Investigation

President Donald Trump again criticized Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the possibility that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, calling it a “witch hunt.”

The president expressed his thoughts on Twitter, quoting Judge Ken Starr and Jonathan Turley on the Russia investigation to bolster his case.

“I have seen nothing, the firing of James Comey and all of the aftermath, that suggests that the President has obstructed justice because he’s exercising his power as the President of the U.S.,” Starr said. “I just don’t see it.”

Turley said he was skeptical about the investigation.

“I just don’t see the evidence….in terms of the collusion, it’s all a bit implausible based on the evidence we have,” he said on Fox News.

The president also quoted Judge Andrew Napolitano for saying in an interview that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was guilty of criminal behavior.

“Somebody in the Justice Department has a treasure trove of evidence of Mrs. Clinton’s criminality at her own hands, or through others, that ought to be investigated,” he said on Fox News. “I fully agree with the President on that.”

Trump’s conclusion was again that the investigation was a “witch hunt.”