CNBC’s Jim Cramer: If You’re Hunting with an AR-15, ‘You’re Hunting Humans’

CNBC financial analyst Jim Cramer spoke in defense of Dick’s Sporting Goods’ unilateral “assault rifle” ban by suggesting that people who hunt with AR-15s are hunting humans.

Cramer’s statement was tweeted by NBC Universal anchor Carl Quintanilla, then retweeted by Cramer himself:

Cramer’s position on AR-15s and hunting is antithetical to the reality described by ATF Associate Deputy Director Ronald Turk, who says the AR-15 is “now the standard for hunting activities.” In fact, Turk says the use of AR-15s for hunting is so widespread that the ATF should take another look at previous studies on the gun and amend them.

On January 20, 2017, the Washington Post published a “White Paper” wherein Turk wrote, “The use of AR-15s, AK-style, and similar rifles now commonly referred to as ‘modern sporting rifles’ has increased exponentially in sport shooting. These firearm types are now standard for hunting activities. ATF could re-examine its 20-year-old study to bring it up to date with the sport shooting landscape of today, which is vastly different than it was years ago.”

