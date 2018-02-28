CNBC’s Jim Cramer: If You’re Hunting with an AR-15, ‘You’re Hunting Humans’

Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's Mad Money, speaks about social media during a financial services technology conference sponsored by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, Wednesday, June 15, 2011 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
AP/Mark Lennihan

by AWR Hawkins28 Feb 2018

CNBC financial analyst Jim Cramer spoke in defense of Dick’s Sporting Goods’ unilateral “assault rifle” ban by suggesting that people who hunt with AR-15s are hunting humans.

Cramer’s statement was tweeted by NBC Universal anchor Carl Quintanilla, then retweeted by Cramer himself:

Cramer’s position on AR-15s and hunting is antithetical to the reality described by ATF Associate Deputy Director Ronald Turk, who says the AR-15 is “now the standard for hunting activities.” In fact, Turk says the use of AR-15s for hunting is so widespread that the ATF should take another look at previous studies on the gun and amend them.

On January 20, 2017, the Washington Post published a “White Paper” wherein Turk wrote, “The use of AR-15s, AK-style, and similar rifles now commonly referred to as ‘modern sporting rifles’ has increased exponentially in sport shooting. These firearm types are now standard for hunting activities. ATF could re-examine its 20-year-old study to bring it up to date with the sport shooting landscape of today, which is vastly different than it was years ago.”

