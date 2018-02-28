Dick’s Sporting Goods Announces End to ‘Assault Rifle’ Sales — Again

In this April 10, 2013 file photo, newly made AR-15 rifles stand in a rack at Stag Arms in New Britain, Conn. The gun manufacturing company pleaded guilty Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2015, in federal court in Hartford, Conn., to violating federal firearms laws. Owner Mark Malkowski has agreed to sell the company. Prosecutors said the company was unable to account for hundreds of weapons. Malkowski is expected to plead guilty Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015, in New Haven federal court to a misdemeanor charge of failure to maintain proper firearm records. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
AP/Charles Krupa

by AWR Hawkins28 Feb 20180

Dick’s Sporting Goods made a February 28 announcement informing the public that the retail chain will end “assault-style rifles”–again.

The retail chain made a similar announcement days after a gunman carried a stolen AR-15 and handgun into a gun-free zone and killed 26 innocents.

On December 18, 2012, Breitbart News reported that DICK’S Sporting Goods was suspending sales of “modern sporting rifles,” a moniker that encompasses AR-15s, AK-47s, and similar firearms. CNN reported that DICK’S expunged “modern sporting rifles” from its website on the same day.

Dick’s is now in wash, rinse, repeat mode. In the wake of the February 14 Florida school shooting they are again announcing an end to “assault-style rifle” sales:

Dick’s most current plan to quit selling “assault-style rifles” comes after admitting that the Florida school gunman legally purchased a shotgun from one of the retailer’s stores. The school gunman did not use the shotgun in his attack.

Dick’s tweeted, “[The shotgun] was not the gun, nor type of gun, [the gunman] used in the shooting. But it could have been.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

 


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.