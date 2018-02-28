Dick’s Sporting Goods Announces End to ‘Assault Rifle’ Sales — Again

Dick’s Sporting Goods made a February 28 announcement informing the public that the retail chain will end “assault-style rifles”–again.

The retail chain made a similar announcement days after a gunman carried a stolen AR-15 and handgun into a gun-free zone and killed 26 innocents.

On December 18, 2012, Breitbart News reported that DICK’S Sporting Goods was suspending sales of “modern sporting rifles,” a moniker that encompasses AR-15s, AK-47s, and similar firearms. CNN reported that DICK’S expunged “modern sporting rifles” from its website on the same day.

Dick’s is now in wash, rinse, repeat mode. In the wake of the February 14 Florida school shooting they are again announcing an end to “assault-style rifle” sales:

We deeply believe that this country's most precious gift is our children. They are our future. We must keep them safe. Beginning today, DICK'S Sporting Goods is committed to the following: https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/BaTJ9LaCYe — DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018

Dick’s most current plan to quit selling “assault-style rifles” comes after admitting that the Florida school gunman legally purchased a shotgun from one of the retailer’s stores. The school gunman did not use the shotgun in his attack.

Dick’s tweeted, “[The shotgun] was not the gun, nor type of gun, [the gunman] used in the shooting. But it could have been.”

