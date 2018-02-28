Donald Trump: No Wall in California Until Entire Project Is Approved

President Donald Trump announced that he would not proceed to build the wall on the southern border without the approval of the entire project.

“I have decided that sections of the Wall that California wants built NOW will not be built until the whole Wall is approved,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Big victory yesterday with ruling from the courts that allows us to proceed.”

I have decided that sections of the Wall that California wants built NOW will not be built until the whole Wall is approved. Big victory yesterday with ruling from the courts that allows us to proceed. OUR COUNTRY MUST HAVE BORDER SECURITY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2018

Trump faces staunch opposition in California to his project, despite Judge Gonzalo Curiel’s ruling that the administration could legally ignore environmental laws to speed up border construction.

The president is frustrated with California’s protection of illegal immigrants, even threatening to remove ICE agents entirely from the state.

“We get no help from the State of California. They are doing a lousy management job,” he said.

Democrats in Congress have blocked funding for the president’s wall, despite the construction of eight wall prototypes in San Diego.

