EXCLUSIVE – Kris Kobach to Trump: ‘We Need to Know the Exact Number of Citizens in Our States’ for 2020 Census

Kansas Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach has sent a letter urging President Trump’s administration to put a question asking United States residents if they are citizens back on the 2020 Census.

In a letter obtained exclusively by Breitbart News, Kobach tells Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross — who will make the final decision on whether or not to put the citizenship question on the 2020 Census — that the citizenship question is “essential” in order to “know the exact number of citizens in our states.”

Kobach’s recommendation to Trump was so specific that it even included the exact question and multiple choice options that he says need to be placed on the 2020 Census in order to prevent “vote dilution,” whereby illegal aliens and legal immigrants are counted, giving the illusion that congressional representatives have more voting-eligible constituents than they actually do.

Unlike Kobach, left-wing politicians across the U.S., the former Census Bureau director under former President Obama, the mainstream media, and the open borders lobby have opposed asking American residents whether or not they are citizens of the country.

For example, the open borders lobby is particularly concerned that if illegal aliens are not counted on the U.S. census, as they have been since 1950, they will be “targeted.”

A video by the Washington Post on the citizenship question’s impact on congressional districting admits that adding the question to the Census would give more power to rural America, rather than major coastal metropolitan regions where the vast majority of illegal aliens live.