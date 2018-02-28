Trump-supporting PAC Women Vote Trump has endorsed former chief of staff for Sen. Ted Cruz, Chip Roy for Congress in Texas’ 21st congressional district.

“Chip Roy is a true Constitutional conservative that stands for securing the border, reducing federal spending, restoring our healthcare freedom, reducing federal regulations, keeping America safe and keeping our military strong,” said Women Vote Trump Co-founder Amy Kremer.

Kremer called Roy a “principled conservative with strong grassroots support.”

Roy served as Cruz’s chief of staff in the early years of his time in the Senate. He subsequently joined Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s staff as his first assistant. Previously Roy served as a federal prosecutor. He has also served under Senator John Cornyn and as an advisor to Rick Perry during Perry’s term as Governor of Texas.

Cruz endorsed Roy for the seat in December.

Kremer said of Roy:

Not only will he stand on principle and fight on the issues, he will also stand up to GOP Leadership when they attempt to whittle away our constitutional rights. I’ve been in the trenches fighting before with Chip and I know he will not back down or waiver on his convictions or principles. He is one of the most principled people I’ve met while working in politics and he is exactly what we need in DC.

Roy won’t have an extended learning curve according to Kremer, “he can get to work right away because he knows how DC works and he already has the relationships.” She suggested that Roy will fight for and be a help to President Donald Trump in getting the America First agenda passed.

The Women Vote Trump co-founder recalled traveling to campaign over six years for Cruz’s first Senate election win. Kremer said, “Chip Roy is cut from the same cloth as Ted Cruz” and that he will be the “Ted Cruz of the House.” She billed Roy as a backup force to conservative Reps. Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows.

