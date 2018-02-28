HotelPlanner.com Sticks with NRA, Preserves Discounted Rate for NRA Members

HotelPlanner.com CEO Tim Hentschel says his company will stick with the NRA and continue to offer discounts to NRA members.

Fox Business quoted Hentschel as he explained that staying with the NRA “is not about politics at all.” Rather, he said, “It’s about classic hospitality and not getting involved in a boycott war.”

He added, “I know what it’s like to feel vulnerable and scared. It’s not about me, it’s not about personal beliefs,” he said. “It’s just about the right for businesses to honor contracts. I have a contract, and I will honor it, and I will stand by it.”

Hentschel said he has been attacked personally for deciding to honor agreements with the NRA, that people have “accused him of being an out-of-touch, privileged CEO.” He quickly notes that he grew up living out of a car in utter poverty in Los Angeles before being adopted into a family that provided structure for him.

HotelPlanner.com’s decision to stick with the NRA comes just days after FedEx announced that it would not cut ties with the NRA either. While FedEx does not support civilian ownership of AR-15s, the company made clear that it “strongly [supports] the constitutional right of U.S. citizens to own firearms.”

Over a dozen other companies–including Delta Airlines, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Best Western, MetLife, Hertz, and Allied Van Lines–caved to an anti-NRA campaign and announced they were cutting ties with the NRA last week.

