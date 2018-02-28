Jared and Ivanka Ally Josh Rafel Leaving the White House

White House deputy communications director Josh Rafel is leaving the White House, according to Axios reporter Jonathan Swan.

Raffel was brought into the White House by Jared Kushner, and frequently handled stories about Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump. He rose to the position as Deputy White House Communications Director in 2017.

“Josh is honest, passionate and thoughtful,” Ivanka Trump said in a statement to Axios. “Whether it was offering strategic guidance on the communications for tax reform or a foreign trip, Josh’s guidance was invaluable. The White House won’t be the same without him.”

It is unclear why he decided to leave, other than his declared intention to spend more time with his family and return to the private sector.

Rafel worked as a spokesperson for Blumhouse, a horror movie studio, before joining Kushner at the White House.

White House economic advisor Gary Cohn also praised Rafel in a statement saying that the “trusted partner” would be “missed” in the White House.