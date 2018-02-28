John Podesta Warns Jared Kushner: ‘Better Start Wearing Kevlar’

Former campaign chairman for Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign John Podesta commented on the latest news about Jared Kushner.

“Jared better start wearing his kevlar on his back,” Podesta commented about Trump’s son-in-law after reading a Washington Post story filled with details about his conversations with foreign officials at the White House.

Sources within the White House expressed skepticism that Kushner was conducting private conversations with world officials, as foreign countries attempted to use him to manipulate the Trump administration.

A spokesman for Kushner’s lawyer dismissed the news as “unnamed sources peddling second-hand hearsay with rank speculation.”

But Podesta suggested that the leaks were coming straight from the White House, stabbing Kushner in the back.

Podesta worked as a senior advisor in the Obama White House as well as the Bill Clinton White House. He would have likely served in the Hillary Clinton White House, but lost the presidential election in 2016.

White House social media director Dan Scavino said that Podesta’s comment was “creepy” and took it as a threat.

“Creepy John Podesta with a threat directed at the Presidents son-in-law….disgraceful,” he wrote. “Not surprised!”