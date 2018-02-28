PHOTOS: President Trump and First Lady Melania Pay Respects to Evangelical Icon Billy Graham

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump paid respects to evangelical icon Billy Graham at a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
Mrs. Trump, in a double-breasted black coat, black stilettos, and black leather gloves walked alongside President Trump, speaking with Graham’s son, Franklin Graham, and his daughter, Gigi Graham.
President Donald Trump participates in a ceremony honoring Reverend Billy Graham in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building, Wednesday, Feb. 28, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump, center, greets Franklin Graham, as he arrives for the ceremony honoring his father, the Reverend Billy Graham, in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building, Wednesday, Feb. 28, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, participate in a ceremony honoring Reverend Billy Graham in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building, Wednesday, Feb. 28, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump touches the casket of Rev. Billy Graham as he lies in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP)
Vice President Mike Pence, first lady Melania Trump, and President Donald Trump watch as Billy Graham’s casket arrives for a ceremony in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk off after a ceremony honoring Reverend Billy Graham in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump, joined at left by first lady Melania Trump, speaks with Rev. Billy Graham’s son, Rev. Franklin Graham, right, as America’s most famous evangelist lies in honor in the Capitol Rotunda, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
First lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, and Franklin Graham pray during a ceremony honoring Reverend Billy Graham in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump arrives for a ceremony honoring Reverend Billy Graham in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump greet Franklin Graham during a ceremony honoring Reverend Billy Graham in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump listen during a ceremony honoring Reverend Billy Graham in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hold hands during a ceremony honoring Reverend Billy Graham in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump prepare to present a wreath at Rev. Billy Graham’s casket as he lies in honor in the Capitol Rotunda, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in Washington. Former Sen. Chuck Robb of Virginia and his wife, Lynda Bird Johnson Robb, eldest daughter of former President Lyndon Baines Johnson are at right. (Ron Sachs/Pool via AP)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump present a wreath at Rev. Billy Graham’s casket as he lies in honor in the Capitol Rotunda, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in Washington. (Ron Sachs/Pool via AP)
