Poll: Voters Support Arming Teachers After Florida School Shooting

A February 22-26 poll conducted by Morning Consult/Politico shows that voters support arming teachers in the wake of the Florida school shooting.

The margin of support was 50% to 42%.

The poll also found that voters support “protecting the right of Americans to own guns” over “limiting gun ownership” by a margin of 46% to 42%.

On February 27 Breitbart News reported a Rasmussen survey that showed Americans blamed government rather than guns for the Florida school shooting.

According to Rasmussen, 54% of Americans believe government failure is to “blame for the mass shooting.” Only 33% of Americans blame guns. Eleven percent of Americans say they are unsure what contributed to the occurrence of the mass shooting.

When the group of respondents was narrowed to so as to only include those “who have children of elementary or secondary school age,” the percentage of Americans who cite government failure as causal jumped to 61 and the percentage who blamed guns dropped to 23.

