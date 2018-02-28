Report: MS-13 Gang Members Accused of Murdering Teen Girls Laugh in Court

Three members of the violent, El Salvadorian MS-13 gang laughed and giggled in court this week as they stood trial for allegedly brutally murdering two teenage girls in Brentwood, New York.

MS-13 gang members Alexi Saenz, 22, Enrique Portillo, 19, and Jairo Saenz laughed in court amongst themselves, according to the New York Post, as they were huddled in the courtroom on murder charges.

As Breitbart News reported, the three MS-13 gang members, as well as others, many of which are illegal aliens, have been charged with murdering teenagers Nisa Mickens and Kayla Cuevas in 2016.

According to federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York, Mickens’ body was found brutally beaten in a tree-lined area of the crime-ridden region of Brentwood. Just a day later, her lifelong best friend Cuevas was found beaten and killed in a wooded area nearby.

Feds: 22K ‘Potential Recruits’ for MS-13 Gang Resettled Across U.S. in 2017https://t.co/OntW5nFKtl — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) February 9, 2018

Prosecutors say the MS-13 gang members noticed the two teenage girls while they were looking for rival gang members to spar with. The gang members had previously known Cuevas from a past altercation and called their gang leader for approval to kill the girls.

New York Attorney Robert Capers told the media at the time of the arrests of the MS-13 gang members that the two girls were killed from MS-13 gang members “swinging baseball bats and machetes” at them, pointing out that both were running for their lives.

President Trump invited the mother of Kayla Cuevas to his State of the Union (SOTU) address this year, as the mother pleaded with Washington, D.C., to put their agendas aside and help take down the violent street gang that is largely fueled by illegal immigration.

