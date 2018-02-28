Walmart Bans Gun Sales Under 21 Years and Toy Rifles That Look Like AR-15s

On Wednesday, Walmart announced that it would no longer sell guns to persons under 21 and would not carry Airsoft rifles that look like AR-15s.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced Wednesday that it, too, would no longer sell guns to persons younger than 21 and would no longer sell “high capacity” magazines or “assault rifles.” This announcement marked the second time DICK’S had quit selling “assault rifles.”

Walmart released a statement on its policy shift. USA Today published an excerpt from it, which said, “In light of recent events, we’ve taken an opportunity to review our policy on firearm sales. Going forward, we are raising the age restriction for purchase of firearms and ammunition to 21 years of age.”

The New York Times reports that Walmart will also end sales of Airsoft guns that resemble an “assault rifle” and they are also ridding shelves of toy rifles that resembles AR-15s or AK-47s.

Walmart quit selling “assault rifles” in 2015. The retailer does sell handguns, expect in Alaska, and it does not sell “high capacity” magazines.

