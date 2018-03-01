Kroger Joins Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods: No Gun Sales Unless 21 Years Old

Kroger announced Thursday that it will not longer sell firearms or ammunition to persons under 21 years of age.

The grocery chain sells guns and ammunition at its Fred Meyer stores in the western U.S. Those sales will continue but persons under the age of 21 will be prohibited from purchase.

CNN Money reports that Kroger released a statement, saying, “In response to the tragic events in Parkland and elsewhere, we’ve taken a hard look at our policies and procedures for firearm sales. Recent events demonstrate the need for additional action on the part of responsible gun retailers.”

Kroger doe not sell AR-15s or similar weapons, but has allowed such weapons to be special ordered at Alaska store locations. They are ending the special order option for such guns as well.

On Wednesday Dick’s Sporting Goods ended “assault rifle” sales for the second time since the heinous attack on Sandy Hook Elementary. They also announced they will no longer sell “high capacity” magazines and they raised their minimum long gun purchase age to 21.

Also on Wednesday, Walmart made clear it will no longer carry toy guns that resemble AR-15s and announced it will not sell guns to anyone under the age of 21.

