Poll: Nearly 4 in 5 Republicans Oppose Obamacare

A new poll conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation reveals that nearly four in five Republicans oppose Obamacare.

The Kaiser poll found that 78 percent of Republicans oppose Obamacare, while 83 percent of Democrats support the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Fifty-five percent of Americans say they support the 2010 healthcare law, while 48 percent of Americans oppose the ACA.

The survey arose right after Republicans managed to repeal Obamacare’s individual mandate through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Forty percent of those polled were unaware that the individual mandate was repealed.

Twenty-two percent of voters suggested that the rising cost of health care was their most concerning issue going into the 2018 midterm elections.

A coalition of 20 states announced on Monday that they will sue the federal government, attempting to repeal Obamacare “once and for all.”

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-NC) suggested in an interview with Breitbart News that the House continues to look for legislative solutions to reduce health premiums and delay or repeal Obamacare’s employer mandate.

President Donald Trump declared at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last week that “Piece by piece by piece, Obamacare is being wiped out!”