Bannon Hits Silicon Valley’s Mass Immigration: ‘We’ve Got to Start Protecting Citizens from Global Wage Competition’

While railing against the mass importation of foreign workers to supply Silicon Valley, California’s tech industry hub and its corporations with cheap labor, Bannon said that, specifically, the H-1B visa is contributing to pushing working-class Americans out of the tech industry.

A partial transcript of interview follows:

BANNON: Yes, I do believe you need all hands on deck. When I made that comment, I made that comment about the H1-B visas. I have absolutely no problem with American citizens—if they’re American citizens—being heads of companies, regardless of their ethnicity. I have a big problem with foreign nationals coming into the country to be to be CEOs of companies. [Emphasis added]

GQ: You’ve mentioned your unhappiness that there are so many Asian and Indian executives in Silicon Valley. But if the U.S. is going to win any kind of tech race, will it really be done exclusively with white guys from, say, Richmond? Doesn’t the country need all hands on deck?

And people say, ‘Oh, Bannon, you’re keeping out all the geniuses.’ Well, If they’re such geniuses, why is the average salary of an H1-B visa $102,000? Is Isaac Newton getting $102,000? Is Einstein getting $102,000? It’s about suppressing wages. I understand why the companies want higher margins. Higher margins mean higher stock prices. [Emphasis added]

We’re not going to solve the problems in this country economically until all classes and races get full access to high value-added technology jobs, we shouldn’t allow the rest of the world to come and compete for them. I happen to believe that black, Hispanic, and white working class kids are just as smart as kids throughout the world. We’ve got to start worrying about protecting the citizens of this country from the ravages of global wage competition. [Emphasis added]

A vast number of the tech industry’s foreign tech workers are imported to the U.S. through the H-1B visa, which brings more than 100,000 foreign workers to the U.S. every year.

As Breitbart News reported, the H-1B visa has been quietly used by tech giants like Microsoft, Google, and Facebook to import a cheaper, foreign workforce to take highly coveted jobs in the white-collar workforce. The H-1B visa allows for Americans to be displaced from their white-collar jobs, and sometimes they are even forced to train their foreign replacements as a stipulation of their severance.

Oftentimes, importing a foreign worker on the H-1B visa is the first step in a multinational corporations’ effort to outsource the American job, as the foreign worker arrives in the U.S., is trained in the job, and then is eventually sent back overseas with the job.

Silicon Valley’s mass importation of foreign nationals to take high-paying tech jobs is responsible for Americans now being a minority in the industry, as Breitbart News reported.

Data: Foreign-Born Workers Overwhelmingly Outnumber Americans in Silicon Valley Jobs https://t.co/nLUuqBAAgv — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) January 18, 2018

The growing foreign-born population taking jobs in Silicon Valley comes as nearly 500,000 Americans graduate in the STEM fields every year who are forced to compete with a booming foreign-born population in the U.S. and foreign workers who are imported by outsourcing firms and major tech conglomerates.

Even employers say that reforming the H-1B visa, or even getting rid of it entirely, would result in more U.S. jobs for American workers.

Tom Broadwater of the group “Americans4Work” has echoed Bannon’s concern over Silicon Valley’s mass immigration practices, as Breitbart News reported.

“H-1B visas enable tech companies to look racially diverse, even as they crowd out American women and workers of color,” Broadwater says. “Last year, 72 percent of H-1B visas went to Indian workers, and most of the rest went to Chinese workers.”

The Washington-imposed cheap labor economic model of importing millions of foreign workers to compete with working and middle-class Americans for U.S. jobs has helped keep U.S. wages stagnant for decades.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s economic nationalist model has already resulted in history-making wage growth for American workers in the construction industry, the garment industry, for workers employed at small businesses, and black Americans.