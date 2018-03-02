Clemson University Student Charged with Falsely Reporting Sexual Assault

A Clemson University student who reportedly claimed she was sexually assaulted during an off-campus fraternity party has now been charged with lying about the attack, a report says.

Virginia resident Sarah Katherine Campbell was arrested on February 28 and charged with filing a false police report in connection with her claim of an assault at a Delta Chi frat party in Seneca, South Carolina, on January 27, according to the New York Post.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying that the 18-year-old’s accusations were investigated and evidence was found suggesting that the sexual encounter was consensual. According to public information Officer Jimmy Watt, Miss Campbell “had not been truthful in the information” when she reported the incident.

Despite the results of the investigation, the political sciences student insisted she is still a victim.

“I’m a victim of sexual assault,” Campbell told the Anderson Independent Mail. “This story is being blown out of proportion, and that’s all I can say.”

The student was released on a $5,000 bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Campbell’s claims brought a strict response from Clemson officials. After her accusations, the university suspended all fraternity activities, shutting down each of the school’s 20 fraternal organizations. In a statement, Interfraternity Council President Landon Flowers insisted that the school hold its fraternities to a “higher standard.”

“Therefore, we are suspending all social events at fraternity houses effective immediately,” a university statement read. “This suspension will be effective until necessary measures are taken.”

