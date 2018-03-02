DACA Illegal Aliens and Democrats Turn on Each Other for Unsuccessfully Passing Amnesty

Illegal alien activists shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and Democrats are blaming each other for unsuccessfully passing an amnesty.

Last month, the open borders lobby, illegal alien activists, and Democrats failed to coalesce behind a number of amnesty plans for DACA illegal aliens that would have, at the same time, offset the amnesty with a reduction in legal immigration to benefit America’s working and middle class.

Now, the two groups — the activists and Democrats — are blaming each other for the failed effort that is expected to result in DACA illegal aliens eventually being deported out of the United States.

In a report by Roll Call, Democrat aides blast illegal alien activists for going after Democrat members of Congress, such as when crowds of open borders activists stormed the New York City home of Senate Minority Chuck Schumer.

The report quoted a Democrat aide:

“Advocates, I think, turned the debate into a less successful endeavor potentially because they focused on congressional Democrats as opposed to the administration,” one aide said. “I don’t think anyone here doubts their intentions. The entire Democratic caucus in addition to the operative world thinks their intentions were good, but the tactic they choose was ill-fated.” [Emphasis added]

Likewise, Democrats turned on their illegal alien allies for going after liberals in Congress for not keeping the government shut down until an amnesty was passed.

“It was unfortunate. I very much appreciate the frustration, the fear, the anger that they have. But they needed to direct it to the people that are stopping this from happening, and it’s not Democrats,” said Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, chairwoman of the Democratic Policy and Communications Center. [Emphasis added] Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill said she saw “missed opportunities to put pressure, particularly on Republicans in states where there’s a great deal of support for these young people.” [Emphasis added]

At the same time, open borders activists continued blaming Democrats in Congress for not doing enough to pass a large-scale amnesty that would have come at the expense of America’s working and middle class.

One open borders activist told Roll Call:

“We can disagree with those who we believe are our friends, [but] we need to make sure that they understand that we are going to continue pressuring,” Ben Monterroso, executive director of Mi Familia Vota, an organization focused on civic engagement among the Latino community, said in a recent interview. “I just don’t think that giving a pass to any elected official because they are saying that they would act, we need to remind them that actions speak louder than words.” [Emphasis added]

DACA illegal aliens, last month, stormed the offices of multiple congressmen and Senators, demanding that they pass an immediate amnesty that all 12 to 30 million illegal aliens living in the U.S. are entitled to.

When Democrats failed to keep the government shut down for amnesty in January, DACA illegal aliens immediately took to the U.S. Capitol to hold a mock funeral, as Breitbart News reported.

The group of activists stood around in a circle as each illegal alien came forward saying they “deserve” and are entitled to an amnesty, each dropping an orange flower on the ground in a mock funeral-style event.

Here we are in the Senate Rotounda. We are setting flowers for the dreams killed and for our community that has to wait even longer til they get protections. This is in you Congress. Call now

478-488-8059 pic.twitter.com/oILAQFOgYA — United We Dream (☎️ 888-872-5316 #DreamActNow) (@UNITEDWEDREAM) January 24, 2018