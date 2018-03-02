Delta Airlines Only Sold 13 Tickets at NRA Discount Rate

Delta airlines lost a major tax break over ending discount fares for NRA members and it is now reported that they had only sold the reduced fare tickets 13 times.

In other words, Delta lost a $40 million plus tax break to end a fare it almost never issued.

USA Today reports that each of the 13 tickets work out to a loss of roughly $3 million tax breaks, but the company is standing by its decision to break with the NRA.

CEO Ed Bastian suggested the airline is doing a broad overview of companies to which it is tied. He said, “We are in the process of a review to end group discounts for any group of a politically divisive nature.”

Delta is one of more than a dozen companies to cut ties with the NRA over the past two weeks. The other companies that cut ties include:

Alamo Rent a Car

Avis

Allied Van Lines

Budget

Chubb Insurance

Hertz

North American Van Lines

Paramount Rx

SimpliSafe

TrueCar

First National Bank of Omaha

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Symantec

Metlife

United

Best Western

The majority of these companies offered discount rates and fares to NRA members. First National Bank of Omaha offered NRA-themed Visa Cards.

