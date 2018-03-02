Dick’s Sporting Goods Gun Salesman Resigns, Refuses to Support ‘Liberal Policies’

Dick’s Sporting Goods gun salesman Griffin McCullar resigned from hia job this week, citing a refusal to work in an environment dominated by “liberal policies.”

McCullar’s resignation came a day after Dick’s announced it was banning sales of “assault rifles,” again.

The Tribunist published McCullar’s letter, which said:

I am putting in my two weeks notice. I greatly apologize as my job here has been great; the staff is phenomenal and very easy to work with, the management is full of great people, and the pay is good. I do not have one bad thing to say about this store. However I cannot be the face of these new gun policies in affect. I find them morally and constitutionally wrong. I refuse to be part of a corporation with these liberal policies. Again I truly apologize for the inconvenience. Sincerely, the 20 year old employee, that is an avid hunter, who can no longer purchase firearms from the store in which he is a salesman at the gun counter.

In addition to banning the sale of “assault rifles,” Dick’s made clear it will also ban the sale of “high capacity” magazines and will no longer sell firearms to anyone under 21 years of age.

Walmart and Kroger subsequently announced a policy shift to disallow the sale of long guns to anyone under the age of 21 as well.

