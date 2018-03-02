FBI Is Reportedly Investigating Ivanka Trump’s Business Deal in Vancouver

American intelligence officials are looking into a business deal in Vancouver in which Ivanka Trump played a key role, according to a CNN report.

Ivanka reportedly played a key role in negotiating a deal for the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver, which opened shortly after Donald Trump took office. The Trumps do not own the property but receive fees from licensing the Trump name for the property, a common arrangement in the Trump businesses.

It is not clear why this deal has attracted attention from intelligence officials. The company that owns the property is run by Joo Kim Tiah and the project was financed, in part, by his father Tony Tiah Thee Kian, according to reports. They are wealthy Malaysian businessmen who have run afoul of securities laws in their home country, according to a number of reports.

Ivanka and Joo Kim worked closely together on the Vancouver property, according to CNN. The deal is said to be worth at least $5 million in royalties and fees to the Trump organization.

“The scrutiny could be a hurdle for the first daughter as she tries to obtain a full security clearance,” CNN reports.