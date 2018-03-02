Georgia Lawmakers Erase Tax Break for Delta After It Cut Ties with NRA

Georgia lawmakers voted Thursday to do away with a tax break for Delta Air Lines after it joined in a political boycott, severing ties with the NRA.

The tax break consisted of a $50 million jet fuel tax exemption.

Fox New quoted Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, saying, “Businesses have every legal right to make their own decisions, but the Republican majority in our state legislature also has every right to govern guided by our principles.”

On February 26 Breitbart News reported that Cagle pledged to end the tax cut for Delta unless they reversed their decision against the NRA.

He tweeted:

I will kill any tax legislation that benefits @Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with @NRA. Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back. — Casey Cagle (@CaseyCagle) February 26, 2018

Delta attempted to quell the backlash against its decisions by saying, “Delta’s decision [to sever ties with the NRA] reflects the airline’s neutral status in the current national debate over gun control amid recent school shootings. Out of respect for our customers and employees on both sides, Delta has taken action to refrain from entering this debate and focus on its business. Delta continues to support the 2nd Amendment.”

Delta is headquartered in Atlanta and “employs 33,000 Georgians.” Governors in New York and Connecticut are trying to lure Delta to relocate to one their respective, gun control-friendly states.

