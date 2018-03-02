Geraldo Rivera: Trump the ‘Only Political Force’ That Can Defeat ‘Gun Lobby’

Geraldo Rivera is standing for gun control and believes President Trump is the “only political force” that can stand against the “gun lobby” and secure it.

Trump has spoken favorably of numerous gun controls since the February 14 Florida school shooting. One of his central gun control suggestions has been to raise the minimum age for rifle purchases from 18 years to 21 years of age. The NRA opposes this gun control, as does the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF).

NSSF deftly explained that natural rights—like the right to keep and bear arms—flow from God, not from government. Therefore, those rights fall outside of government’s purview. Because of this, the constitution does not give the government authority to restrict natural rights.

But Rivera wants Trump to secure gun control anyway and he believes that Trump is only person who can get it done:

It's like a tug of war for the soul of @POTUS on #GunControl #NRA & its supporters VS kids of #Parkland & theirs-including me

1st one side has the upper hand, then the other.@realDonaldTrump is the only political force in the nation who can stand up to the implacable gun lobby — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 2, 2018

Ironically, it was Rivera who initially suggested raising the minimum age for certain rifle purchases. On February 20 the Washington Post reported, “During dinner with television commentator Geraldo Rivera at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, the president listened with interest as Rivera suggested raising the minimum age at which a person could buy a semiautomatic weapon from 18 to 21.”

In the days since Rivera’s suggestion Trump has made clear that he and the NRA do not agree on raising the age restriction. but he says there is no reason to fear the NRA.

